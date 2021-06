THE NATURAL IMMUNITY LOOKS STRONG: Your COVID-19 immunity could last ‘possibly a lifetime.’ “The papers are consistent with the growing body of literature that suggests that immunity elicited by infection and vaccination for SARS-CoV-2 appears to be long-lived.”

Related: Nature:. Had COVID? You’ll probably make antibodies for a lifetime. I think it’s fair to say that we’re close to a scientific consensus that people who have had Covid don’t need to be vaccinated.