June 1, 2021

I STILL DON’T KNOW WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON HERE, BUT IT LOOKS BAD: SALT Calls For Review Of Dismissal Of University Of Miami Law Dean Tony Varona, ‘UM’s First Latinx And Openly Gay Dean.’ They knew he was gay and Latino when they hired him, so I doubt that has anything to do with it. But they won’t say why they fired him, which naturally raises suspicions. He is by all accounts well-liked by the law faculty, and he had just gotten a positive review and a merit raise, so who wants him out?

My guess is, the non-woke segment of the alumni. While lots of important virtue has been signaled, Miami’s bar passage rate has cratered:

And the author of the above post, whom Varona fired last year, has been campaigning against Miami’s woke culture.

More here.

And he seems to be taking a bit of a victory lap:

So reading the tea leaves, I’d say that an overdose of wokeness led to a lot of alumni becoming deeply uninterested in contributing to the university’s big new capital campaign, and the university higher-ups decided that Varona was too expensive to keep. Just speculation on my part, but I’m sure we’ll learn the truth eventually.