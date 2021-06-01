June 1, 2021

«
ANALYSIS: TRUE. ‘Bowdlerized Classroom Discussion Will Not Properly Prepare Law Students For The World As It Is.’ “Law students are presumably mature individuals. One goal of their professional education is training them to put themselves in the place of the clients, witnesses and adversaries with whom they must deal. When they become practicing lawyers, they will be exposed to similar or worse language from these sources. Bowdlerized classroom discussion will not properly prepare them for the world as it is, however much they hope to make it a better place.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
