May 31, 2021

TEXAS DEMS PULL THE WISCONSIN PLAY, DISCOVER THEY’RE NOT IN WISCONSIN: Democrats Throw a Hissy Fit in Texas and Gov. Abbott Responds Accordingly. “Fortunately, Gov. Greg Abbott was ready to deliver the proper response to this attempt at obstruction. He’s going to be calling a special session soon which can not be ended simply because the minority party walks out… This law will eventually be put on Abbott’s desk, and he will sign it. It’s just a matter of the timing at this point. There is no reason for it not to proceed, especially when Republicans have firm control of the legislatures.”