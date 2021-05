AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD: Brilliant: Trump Begins Running 2024 Campaign Ads On Gas Pumps. “I tried to warn you. I tried to warn you people what would happen. But no, you didn’t listen, and now you’re paying five bucks for gas. Sad!”

It’s actually a great idea.

Plus: “The Biden campaign isn’t taking this lying down though, and is running a series of billboards near gas stations with the catchy slogan, ‘THE HIGH GAS PRICES ARE BECAUSE THE ECONOMY IS DOING GREAT!'”