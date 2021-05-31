«
»

May 31, 2021

GOOD QUESTION: If we’re so worried about rare blood clots from the J&J vaccine, why do we accept more common clotting problems caused by birth control pills? “Where was everyone’s concern for blood clots when we started putting 14-year-old girls on the pill?”

The pill serves the left’s agenda, so it gets a pass. The Insta-Wife’s heart attack was caused by blood clots, most likely brought on by birth control pills, and she’s noticed since that you hear a lot more stories of that sort of thing happening than the news coverage would suggest.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.