May 31, 2021

GOOD QUESTION: If we’re so worried about rare blood clots from the J&J vaccine, why do we accept more common clotting problems caused by birth control pills? “Where was everyone’s concern for blood clots when we started putting 14-year-old girls on the pill?”

The pill serves the left’s agenda, so it gets a pass. The Insta-Wife’s heart attack was caused by blood clots, most likely brought on by birth control pills, and she’s noticed since that you hear a lot more stories of that sort of thing happening than the news coverage would suggest.