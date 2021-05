MORE POWER: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Goes Nuclear. Note, not actually nuclear, which would be way cool. “And now, rounding out Jeep’s offer-all-the-engines policy, you can get a Wrangler stuffed with a gargantuan 470-hp 6.4-liter Hemi V-8. No, Jeep didn’t use the supercharged Hellcat engine. Nobody has enough life insurance for that.”