May 31, 2021
I AM SHOCKED, SHOCKED, TO LEARN BERNIE IS NOT DOWN WITH THE MASSES: Book reveals Bernie’s hotel demands: King-size beds and 60-degree rooms.
The 60 degree rooms thing is understandable. He likes to pretend he’s in the Soviet Union….
