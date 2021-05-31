«
»

May 31, 2021

I AM SHOCKED, SHOCKED, TO LEARN BERNIE IS NOT DOWN WITH THE MASSES:  Book reveals Bernie’s hotel demands: King-size beds and 60-degree rooms.

The 60 degree rooms thing is understandable. He likes to pretend he’s in the Soviet Union….

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.