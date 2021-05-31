May 31, 2021

BAD SPEECH MUST BE DEFENDED: Answers to 12 Bad Anti-Free Speech Arguments: Featuring That XKCD Cartoon Everyone Likes to Quote!

Look, humans are social apes. Which means we tend to subconsciously model our behavior and opinions on other people’s. This means it’s really easy to get a whole society running crazy on things that just ain’t so. Sure, okay, yes, the Tulip craze, but seriously, communism? It’s not even a plausible lie. It doesn’t conform to reality in any way, shape or form. But entire societies ran with it. There were no dissenting voices allowed to give them a reality check before the mass graves got filled. DISSENTING SPEECH that offends people or hurts them MUST be allowed, period. Or we’ll pay in lives. There is no such thing as dangerous speech. There is only dangerous suppression of speech.