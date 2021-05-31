May 31, 2021

DON’T BET ON IT: One year after the death of George Floyd, the psy-ops have triumphed.

Sure, the psy-ops are still being run, and the institutions that have been captured by the left are all running to follow the arrow of history to utopia. But is anyone else? Note that the insanity of the double mask didn’t take except with extreme neurotics, and when they said they were going to keep us in masks for two years, people started removing them. Now they’re running to catch up with Americans unwillingness to obey.

Most of all, remember in the face of extreme and unprecedented measures of isolation and propaganda, people hunched their shoulders and voted for Donald Trump in such numbers that the most extensive cheating operation in history had to cheat clumsily and in full view.

We’re down but we’re not out.

Be not afraid. In the end we win, they lose. Ça Ira!