May 30, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Hating Tim Tebow is a great American sin.

Why would Keyshawn Johnson, as the Associated Press reported earlier this week, walk off the set of his national radio show in apparent shock and disgust at Tim Tebow signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a backup tight end?

Why would ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and many other media figures rail against “White privilege!” when Urban Meyer, Tebow’s college coach with the Florida Gators, signed Tebow to play on his hometown NFL team?

Why does there seem to be so many people rooting against Tebow — one of the most caring, compassionate, benevolent, big-hearted, philanthropic, altruistic role models in the history of sports?