May 30, 2021

FOR THIS I GET PUT IN FACEBOOK JAIL? Pornstar Mia Khalia (NSFW link here) posts an inane pro-Palestinian tweet to which I respond that generally speaking, women who (for a living) show their genitals, perform random sex acts with strangers on film, not to mention run around without a headscarf are generally murdered in Islamic countries. That’s not even close to being in dispute. Here’s the post that “violated community standards”:

UPDATE: They admit they got it wrong:

ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Related:

Posted by Charles Glasser at 7:38 pm
