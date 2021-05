RUSH LIMBAUGH’S RADIO SHOW TO BE TAKEN OVER BY CLAY TRAVIS AND BUCK SEXTON. Duo’s program to begin airing in the coveted weekday time slot on June 21 in hundreds of markets.

Sounds like a great lineup — and I’m not surprised that no one man can replace Limbaugh. Regarding Travis, anybody who can give a CNN newsreader the vapors is OK in my book.