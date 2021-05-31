May 31, 2021

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN “EQUITY” AND EQUALITY: To Make Orchestras More Diverse, End Blind Auditions.. “If ensembles are to reflect the communities they serve, the audition process should take into account race, gender and other factors.”

No one ever argues that sports teams, or university faculties, should “reflect the communities they serve.” For example, should the University of Tennessee faculty be 60+% Republican, like the state of Tennessee? Even in blue states, such a rule would produce a massive influx of Republicans onto state university faculties. And that would be equitable, right?

Of course, university hiring doesn’t even involve blind auditions.