May 30, 2021

ALONG WITH THE REST OF LEFTIST ACADEMIA: Jewish Studies Has an Antisemitism Problem. A lot of donors give money to Jewish Studies programs on campus, thinking that they will help attract faculty and students to their alma mater or local university, and give students an opportunity to explore Judaism and Jewish history. They may even think that the programs will be centers for pro-Jewish activism, the way that Women’s Studies advocate on behalf of feminism, or Black Studies on behalf of black activist causes. None of this is the right way to think about academic departments, which should be devoted to scholarship, but it’s no secret that universities attract philanthropists to Jewish Studies by appealing to specifically Jewish concerns. That bait and switch would be dishonest if academic Jewish Studies departments were doing what they should do, which is focusing on scholarly pursuits. But it’s worse than that, as many of these departments have become headquarters for non-scholarly activism targeting Israel, the Jewish establishment, and Judaism itself.