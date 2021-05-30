May 30, 2021

TALKING ABOUT THOMAS SOWELL:

I think I first read Sowell in his 1975 Commentary review of John Kenneth Galbraith’s book Money. Galbraith was the Harvard professor, liberal economist, esteemed intellectual, friend of William Buckley. Sowell’s brief review punctured Galbraith’s balloon. First sentence: “For all his sophisticated wit and parade of scholarly erudition—enlivened by lovingly detailed anecdotes—John Kenneth Galbraith is fundamentally as anti-intellectual as any ungrammatical Archie Bunker.”