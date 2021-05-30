May 30, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Moms Learn Lengths a WA School Board Will Go to Silence Complaints On CRT and Masks. You’ll Want to Sit Down for This...

For more than 20 minutes, the superintendent, assistant superintendent, and a board member took turns standing over the woman and lecturing her. Stepanyuk took video of the last eight minutes of the lecture, calmly recited the law and remarking about how she was sorry that these educators hadn’t educated themselves about the mask law.

Here’s how part of that went:

Mom: It’s a public meeting and I’ll stay in the public meeting that I am legally allowed to be in. … I’m good. I can be here.

Superintendent: I believe this is the board’s meeting

Mom: It’s public schools, in a public building, for a public meeting.

Superintendent: Well, sure, but … we have the guidance that we’re going to ask you to follow.

Mom: I own a business and if I say … under my guidance black people are not allowed in the meeting, am I allowed to do that? No, because that’s illegal and I would never do that. And what you’re doing … telling people that I can’t be here because I don’t have a mask on is illegal.

Over and over. Rinse and repeat.

Unable and unwilling to acknowledge that this parent was right, the hectoring continued.