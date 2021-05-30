May 30, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY: Vandals Painted Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti At Black-Owned Business. The Vandals Appear To Be Black. “This is not a typical hoax story in which the alleged victim is actually the perpetrator, but it does show how criminals may use the media’s obsession with finding racism and hate crimes to cover their bad behavior.”

As Roger Kimball wrote when Jussie Smollett’s story broke last year, “The less hate there is in the United States, the more hate crimes must be manufactured in order to keep the Fraternal Order of Victims afloat.”