May 30, 2021

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: CBS News Interview with Climate Scientist Exposes the Whole Ruse. “CBS ‘climate specialist:’ It’s critical the Earth not warm 1.5 degrees Celsius CBS anchor: Why? Climate specialist: Well [because] that’s the number ‘we chose.’”

I hope they think it’s a lucky number, as that was one of FDR’s considerations when setting the price of gold:

Theoretically, Roosevelt’s idea of reflating can be defended. More money might mean more growth. But the exposure to investors that Morgenthau was getting through the gold purchase project of 1933 was already teaching him something. Investors didn’t like the arbitrariness. It took away their confidence. One day Morgenthau asked FDR why the president had chosen to drive up the price of gold by 21 cents. The president cavalierly said he’d done that because 21 was seven times three, and three was a lucky number. “If anyone ever knew how we really set the gold price through a combination of lucky numbers etc., I think they would be frightened,” Morgenthau wrote in his diary. And they were: In the second half of 1933 a powerful stock rally flattened.

But 21 was the price “we chose.”

(Classical reference in headline.)