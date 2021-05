THE PANIC IN NEEDLE PARK: Washington Square Park ‘drug den’ horrifies Greenwich Village neighbors.

The Panic in Needle Park was a pre-Godfather 1971 film starring Al Pacino. For years during the Giuliani and Bloomberg era, hip New Yorkers cursed the city’s “Disney-fication,” and longed for the bad old days of the 1970s. And thanks to Bill de Blasio, they’re getting their wish, good and hard.