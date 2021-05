WE’LL SEE MORE OF THESE: Second Thoughts About Voting for Joe Biden.

UPDATE: An Uber-driving friend writes: “Has the Great Beclowning begun? I have people in my car every day of all backgrounds and races who see it for what it is. The foolish yet incredibly complexly structured reaction to the Wuhan flu, plus Fauci hagiography, on the verge of being shattered. What else might it apply to (aside from everything)?”

A Great Wakeup would be nice.