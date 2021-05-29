May 29, 2021

LATEST ECONOMIC DATA SHOW RED STATES CRUSHING BLUE STATES — AND HERE’S WHY: “In particular, the unemployment rates different states are experiencing are strongly correlated with the harshness and length of the pandemic lockdowns their state governments imposed. With a few exceptions, Republican governors rolled back restrictions on the economy much faster than their Democratic counterparts…Republican-led states such as Texas have started rejecting the federal welfare expansion en masse, restoring economic sanity to their states’ safety nets. With blue states likely to cling to the benefits until they (hopefully) expire in September, this difference will surely exacerbate the unemployment discrepancy.”