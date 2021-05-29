May 29, 2021

ANOTHER REASON TO ABOLISH QUALIFIED IMMUNITY: See the FBI Dig Through an Innocent Woman’s Safe Deposit Box. “Federal agents took those boxes, as Reason previously reported, even though they did not have a warrant for them or their contents. The business that housed them, U.S. Private Vaults, is suspected of conspiracy to distribute drugs, launder money, and avoid mandatory deposit reporting requirements. But the unsealed warrant authorizing the raid of U.S. Private Vaults granted the FBI permission to seize only the business’s computers, money counters, security cameras, and large steel frames that effectively act as bookshelves for the boxes themselves.”