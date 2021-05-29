«
May 29, 2021

IF SCIENCE SAYS IT IT MUST BE TRUE – SO ANYBODY LIVING OVER 150 YEARS WILL HAVE TO BE EUTHANIZED AS A SCIENCE DENIER:  This is the maximum age humans can physically reach: scientists.

I know, I know, don’t give the idiots ideas.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:31 am
