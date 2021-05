FOR A YEAR I’VE BEEN TOLD THAT RIOTS ARE THE VOICE OF THE UNHEARD, BUT: Gaetz and Greene vs. Adam Kinzinger: Did Gaetz really hint at using violence against Big Tech? “Having waded through the details of this dispute, it’s plausible that Gaetz is getting a bad rap and that Adam Kinzinger was misled by a deceptive edit.”

It’s also plausible that Kinzinger will say anything that will get him plaudits from the legacy media, because that’s his track record.