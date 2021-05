I ACTUALLY REMEMBER PEOPLE SAYING JOE BIDEN WOULD BE A NORMAL PRESIDENT:

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says "I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she's 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed." pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj

— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021