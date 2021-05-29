May 29, 2021

STILL QUITE IMPRESSED WITH MY STARLINK SERVICE. Here’s a speed test I ran yesterday afternoon.

This is actually kind of on the slow side of my experience. Stats showed 3 minutes of no-satellite downtime in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, during a very heavy thunderstorm about an hour later I had a few seconds when pages wouldn’t load, but it was brief and almost immediately thereafter I ran a speed test with this result:

I ran this one a bit later when it was raining somewhat harder, though not as brutally hard as when I lost signal:

Summary: When it was raining so hard that you could really hear it hitting the roof with a roar, I lost signal. Less than that slows it down a bit, but isn’t fatal. Definitely less rain-fade than I experienced back when I had DirecTV, which seemed to shut down for heavy dew. And the Insta-Wife noted that Comcast — which she was using — also dropped out for a bit during the worst of it.