WELL, YES: It’s a Travesty to Compare the Capitol Siege to 9/11: More than 3,000 children never saw their parents again. On Jan. 6, Congress returned within hours. Yes, this is obscene, yet another example of the narcissism of our ruling class.

Prediction: With the passage of time, more Americans will feel that the problem with 1/6 was that it didn’t go far enough.