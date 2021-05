HEH: Mendocino cafe owner says he’ll add an extra $5 fee for mask-wearing patrons. “‘I’ve been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay,’ [restaurant owner Chris Castleman] said. ‘Some people get shocked by the sign but to see them turn around and get disgusted … when they’re asked to pay $5 [for charity], it’s not in their wheelhouse. It’s not something they’re choosing to do.’”