May 27, 2021

DO NOT TRUST CONTENT FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES: The Times doesn’t even pay attention to its own reporting when it doesn’t suit the narrative, in this case that until this month, recent antisemitic violence was largely a Trump-related phenomenon.

Here is what the Times itself reported in February 2020: “Most of the anti-Semitic incidents in New York have not been perpetrated by jihadists or far-right extremists, but by young African-American men.” In fact, I believe that none of incidents were ultimately traced to “far-right extremists.” The Jersey City and Monsey murders, which were of course covered in the Times, were perpetrated by individuals who had imbibed hateful extremist black nationalist ideologies.

Facts are subservient to the Narrative.