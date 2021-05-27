May 27, 2021
SPRINGTIME FOR CNN AND THE BEEB: We need to talk about those journalists who praised Hitler.
CNN has said it will never work with Raja again. The BBC says it is taking the Tala Halawa tweets ‘very seriously’ and is ‘investigating’. My opposition to cancel culture is such that I don’t think we should prejudge the outcome of the Halawa case. CNN was right to ditch Raja – what serious broadcaster or publication would want to be associated with a journalist who in the here and now is tweeting favourably about the Nazis? But Halawa’s ‘#HitlerWasRight’ tweet was from seven years ago. If she can demonstrate to the BBC that she has changed, perhaps it should give her a second chance.
However, we have got to be crystal clear about how perverse this situation is. Both the BBC and CNN, the self-styled moral consciences of the West’s right-thinking set, had reporters who relatively recently, or very recently, expressed support for Hitler. Just think about that. This should alarm us. It should alert us to how mainstream anti-Semitism disguised as anti-Zionism has become.
What is most striking is the relative lack of fuss and fury these cases have generated. Yes, there has been a lot of commentary, some of it rightly angry. But generally it feels muted. This scandal hasn’t trended in the way one might expect. The cancel-culture mobs of the radical left have been especially schtum. The kind of people who will spend days and days agitating for the sacking of someone who made a joke about ‘trannies’ 20 years ago have been strikingly quiet about mainstream reporters who PRAISED ADOLF HITLER.
Once again we can see the double standard that is always deployed in relation to anti-Jewish hatred. Imagine if it was discovered that a reporter for the Daily Telegraph had tweeted approvingly of a genocide against black people. Or if a writer for the Wall Street Journal was unveiled as a loather of Muslims who fantasised about their removal from the face of the Earth. Do you think that kind of thing would have dropped down the concern-o-meter as speedily as these Hitler tweets have? Of course it wouldn’t. It would be obsessed over for days – weeks. It would be held up as proof of the moral rot at the heart of the right. But when it comes to Jews, it’s always a different story. Nothing to see here. It was only a bit of praise for Adolf Hitler. Move along.
The Corbynization of both the Democratic Party, and Jeremy Corbyn’s party, continues apace.