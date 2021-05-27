May 27, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Biden is surrendering to Iran.

The Trump administration took a totally different approach that started with viewing each piece of the Middle East puzzle – allies and adversaries alike – as it was, with clear eyes. This clarity empowered policy makers to take bold steps to support our friends and to deter our enemies.

Alarmists, including current Secretary of State Antony Blinken, warned that delivering on a decades-old promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem would set fire to a regional tinderbox. Many of the same detractors said taking Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani off the battlefield would spark a war.

In both cases, the opposite happened. Our potential partners, Arabs and Jews alike, saw that it was possible to break out of antiquated molds and approach old problems with new ideas – and would-be troublemakers realized there were real consequences to malign actions.

But rather than building on this foundation for stability, the Biden administration has inexplicably reverted to the failed, chaos-sowing policies of the past, especially when it comes to the Middle East’s leading patron of terror: Iran.