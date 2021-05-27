«
»

May 27, 2021

AIRBRUSH ALERT: USA Today scrubs ‘male’ from teen’s op-ed on competing against transgender athletes.

Kurt Schlicter is not impressed:

The Alliance Defending Freedom Website has reproduced “the original version of Chelsea’s piece below so that you can read what she wrote prior to USA Today’s post-publication edits and editor’s note, which inappropriately assigned ‘hurtful’ motives to Chelsea’s logical use of the word ‘male’ to refer to the biology of males who compete in female sports.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
