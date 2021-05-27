May 27, 2021

WHERE DOES PJ GO TO GET OUR REPUTATION BACK? PJ Media Demands an Apology for the Damage Facebook’s Dishonest Partisan Fact-Checkers Have Done to Our Reputation. “For the last two years, we’ve tried to work behind the scenes with Facebook and Science Feedback to resolve scurrilous fact checks on everything from COVID-19 to climate change. Facebook and Science Feedback have not been honest brokers in our discussions. It’s bad enough that they’ve throttled our Facebook traffic and reduced our revenue, but they’ve also harmed our reputation and credibility by repeatedly calling us liars when we report something they don’t agree with, often on topics where the scientific community is deeply divided.”

