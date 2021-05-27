May 27, 2021

WHEN ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE IS REPLACED BY LOBBYING SKILL: Sanders, Hawley blast potential $10B carveout for Bezos in Senate bill. “Politics made strange bedfellows this week when Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) both blasted a $10 billion amendment to a bill meant to boost American science and technology research — calling it a gift to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The amendment tacked onto the Endless Frontier Act authorizes NASA to spend the money over the next five years on its lunar lander program on the condition that the space agency awards a contract to build a second spacecraft — a deal that would likely go to Bezos’ Blue Origin space flight company.”