May 27, 2021

STACEY LENNOX: Here’s the Most Interesting Thing in the CDC Data About Post-Vaccine COVID Breakthrough Infections. “I have been railing against the context-less reporting of death counts since the beginning of the pandemic. While writing for another outlet, I noted the bizarre instructions issued by the National Center for Health Statistics after CNN reporter Jim Acosta called any questioning of the counts a conspiracy theory. If Acosta is attacking an idea, there is almost certainly some truth to it. As testing protocols blossomed to the point where every inpatient received one, and the number of asymptomatic individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 became clear, there was even more reason to question the counts.”

I was writing about this a year ago, and all it achieved was to get people’s ability to share and discuss it throttled by Facebook.