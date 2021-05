I THOUGHT YOU WERE STRIPPED OF ALL RIGHTS WHEN THE VIRAL MOB DECLARED YOU AN UNPERSON: Woman sues ex-employer for racial discrimination after viral Central Park incident. “The lawsuit alleged that Amy Cooper was ‘characterized as a privileged white female ‘Karen’ due to the company’s public statements and alleges that the company did not perform an investigation into the incident, as publicly stated, and did not speak with Christian Cooper or obtain the full 911 calls.”