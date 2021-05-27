May 27, 2021

I AM WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO EXPLAIN WHY IT’S VITAL THAT WE ALL BE VACCINATED AGAINST A DISEASE WITH A 99.9% CHANCE OF SURVIVAL: The CDC Inadvertently Outs the Mask Cult .

Look, I take the flu vaccine almost every year, not because I think I’ll die from it, (sure, I could, but it’s unlikely) but because I hate losing two weeks of work, because I’m feeling out of it. Could I see taking the Covid-19 vaccine under the same heading? Maybe. If I weren’t absolutely sure I had it Jan 2020. And if they stopped treating it like the black plague. Do you know how often I’ve been asked to prove I have a flu vaccine before flying? Yep, never. Not even in bad flu years. And keep in mind that unlike Winnie the Flu, the flu-flu is fairly lethal to children.

So, until someone explains to me why the same establishment who lets people “object” to childhood vaccination to the point of creating chicken pox epidemics and pertussis deaths in some schools is so invested in vaccinating me against Chinese Lung Rot, they can go fly a kite. I’ll see them in Hades before I take it.