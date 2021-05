THE THREAT WITHIN: Vets Battle Critical Race Theory Invasion of Military. “There’s a culture of fear within the military now. On the one hand, it’s okay to cheer on Black Lives Matter [on a military base], but if you speak out against this Marxist ideology you’ll be relieved of your duties. Ask yourself, ‘Is this what China and Russia are concerned about?'”

I’d say that Beijing and Russia can’t believe their good fortune, except that they paid cash up front for some of it.