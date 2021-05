I’M TIRED OF RACISM MASQUERADING AS ANTIRACISM: “Lockheed Martin the nation’s largest defense contractor, sent key executives to a three-day white male reeducation camp in order to deconstruct their ‘white male culture’ and atone for their ‘white male privilege.'”

SpaceX, on the other hand, wants its managers to manage well and make hardware that works.

