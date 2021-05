IMPRESSIVE: Falcon 9 completes its 100th successful flight in a row. “Under bright blue skies, the Falcon 9 rocket took off from Florida on Wednesday afternoon and promptly delivered its Starlink payload into orbit. This booster has truly become the workhorse of the global launch industry.”

Even more impressive: It took just under six years for SpaceX to make those 100 successful launches, and their op-tempo is only increasing.

Maybe it’s because SpaceX isn’t woke.