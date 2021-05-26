May 26, 2021

BEN SHAPIRO: China Isn’t Winning. The West Is Forfeiting.

It now seems highly credible that COVID-19 originated inside a Chinese state laboratory — and that China knew about it as early as November. In mid-January, the World Health Organization reported, based on Chinese information, that “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus.”

China censured its own Dr. Li Wenliang for attempting to spread the news of COVID-19’s danger. It took until the end of January for China to lock down Wuhan.

We’ll never know the answers to those questions, because the same WHO that covered for China in the early days of the pandemic is responsible for investigating Chinese malfeasance today.

And President Biden’s administration seems happy to keep it that way. Asked about whether America would lead an independent investigation into COVID-19’s Chinese origins, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated, “We have repeatedly called for the WHO to support an expert-driven evaluation of the pandemic’s origins that is free from interference and politicization.”