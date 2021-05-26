May 26, 2021

SANDY’S WAR: AOC Gets Wrecked for Making a Ridiculous Claim About ‘Serving in War.’

During the Capitol riot, the Congresswoman wasn’t in the U.S. Capitol at all, but in the Cannon Office building blocks away. She also publicly berated a police officer for attempting to take her to a safer area.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed she feared the Capitol cop who was sent to evacuate her from her office during the January 6 riot because he looked at her ‘with hostility’ amid accusations she ‘exaggerated’ her experience because she was never actually in the building that was stormed, and after accusing Sen. Ted Cruz of trying to have her ‘murdered’.

On January 6, Dem. Rep. AOC was in her office in the Cannon Office Building — which was evacuated but not breached — when rioters stormed the Capitol Building 0.3 miles away.