May 26, 2021

BIG LABOR, THE WOKE LEFT AND HIS FRAUDULENCY: There was a time not that long ago when Big Labor and Big Woke didn’t get along so well because leaders of the former recognized the latter’s policies would destroy jobs in the U.S. But things have changed in a way graphically illustrated by President Joe Biden’s appointments, according to the Capital Research Center’s Michael Watson.

Watson, writing in the Washington Examiner, details the many Big Labor veterans with solid progressive credentials who have been appointed by Biden to major posts in the federal government, most prominently Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Celeste Drake in the White House and Alethea Predeoux at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Watson observes that “the interconnectedness among the Democratic Party, the ‘woke’ social-justice left, and Big Labor explains both the radicalism of the PRO Act and the petty corruption of the Biden administration’s ethics waivers.” The transformation of Big Labor from economic special interest to far-Left ideological zealotry is almost complete. Devout Socialist Walter Reuther would be proud.