DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Cougar rattles neighborhood after breaking into Eastern Washington home. “Ephrata Police said that [the] cougar ended up clawing through a screen door and entered a resident’s house. The homeowners inside quickly tranquilized it, but the cougar continued, running into the kitchen and climbing up the sink to try jumping out the window. They tranquilized the cougar again and it finally went to sleep.”

Personally, I don’t keep tranquilizer darts handy.