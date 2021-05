EVERYBODY’S AIRBRUSHING NOW: Justice Sotomayor Expurgates The Word “Alien” From Justice Marshall Decision. “More and more, judges are refusing to quote racial epithets, even when those facts are directly relevant to a case. But Justice Sotomayor’s decision is new. Not only will she refuse to use the statutory term ‘alien,’ she will alter Supreme Court decisions that used that term–a decision from Thurgood Marshall no less!”

We are not ruled by serious people.