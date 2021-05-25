May 25, 2021

HOW’S THAT MODIFIED LIMITED HANGOUT GOING? Fauci defends cooperation with Chinese lab to study coronavirus origins.

Related: Timeline of What Dr. Fauci Has Said About the Wuhan Lab and COVID’s Origins. “Having once dismissed the possibility that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the novel coronavirus as a ‘circular argument,’ his admission this month that the lab could be the starting point prompted criticism.”

The Covid “conspiracy theorists” were just ahead of the curve, as it turns out.