May 25, 2021

STREET VIOLENCE AS A POLITICAL TOOL:

Why would Asian American voters support the bias against Asian American students that have been institutionalized by the Democratic Party and its allies in teachers unions and universities? The many years a Korean American mother, say, might spend tutoring her children to ensure they win a place in an accelerated math or science program are now meaningless in districts that have eliminated these programs in the name of “equity.”

Why would the bulk of American Jews continue to vote for a presidential administration like Joe Biden’s that funds Palestinian terror, or whose up-and-coming leadership, like Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, promote organizations that celebrate the murder of Jews? Given a choice, no rational person would defend any of these policies.

Thus the need for street violence, to take decision-making out of the realm of the rational. It’s about fear: Mouth off and you won’t like what happens to your business, your home, your wife, your children.