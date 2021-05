DISPATCHES FROM STOPPED CLOCKS:

● Chinese State Media Dubs Greta Thunberg an “Environmental Princess.”

● North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un’s latest crackdown on ‘anti-socialist behavior.’

● Pelosi tried to stop Green New Deal reveal over AOC anxiety, book claims.

Regarding that last one, Pelosi was basically trying to save AOC from herself, which in retrospect, was — and is — a Herculean task.