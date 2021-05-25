May 25, 2021

A COOL AND LOGICAL ANALYSIS OF THE BICYCLE MENACE: Rhetorical Wheelies.

Via Instapundit, news from the frontier of woke sports, where “the power of whiteness within cycling” is, we’re assured, a thing that exists:

It’s time for cycling to think beyond white fragility, white privilege, implicit bias, and microaggressions, and begin to think about its root cause. Cycling must reject interventions that continue to individualise anti-Black racism, and work to break down the structures that allow whiteness to retain power in the sport.

As is the custom, assertions soon pile high, albeit unsteadily, and questions are begged at a rate of knots. The “system of privileges and advantages afforded to white people” is denounced more than once, along with “the whiteness of cycling,” though, as so often, the particulars remain unobvious. Apparently, “white privilege” is a phenomenon to be taken as a given, always and everywhere, and in which we must believe.